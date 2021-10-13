Wisbech child rapist jailed for 14 years
He sexually abused three children
A 57-year-old man from Wisbech has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after admitting to raping and sexually abusing three children.
Ventislav Todorov was arrested on April 1 after allegations were made that he had raped a boy the previous month. Officers from specialised teams began an investigation, which then lead to police uncovering the sexual abuse of two further victims, both young girls.
Todorov appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on June 16 where he admitted two counts of rape, assault by touching and sexual activity with a girl.
He appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on October 7 when he was jailed and placed on the Sex Offenders Register. He was also given an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
DC Les Ellmer, of Cambridgeshire Police, said: “The victims showed enormous courage during this ordeal. The initial report sparked the investigation and uncovered further abuse. It has been a very difficult time for them all.
“The investigation and sentence demonstrate how seriously we and the courts treat this type of appalling sexual offending.”
Cambridgeshire Police said people who suspect a child is being abused, or anyone wanting to report historical abuse, should contact the force on 101 or report it online here.