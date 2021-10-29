Grantham man accused of attempted murder appears in court

A 55-year-old man appeared at Lincoln Magistrates Court on Friday over charges of attempted murder and assault in Grantham.

Lincolnshire Police were called to reports of an assault involving three people at a property on Manchester Way at 9.51pm on Wednesday, October 27. A woman in her 50s was seriously injured and a man in his 20s suffered minor injuries.

Mark Hough, of Manchester Way in Grantham, was arrested in connection with the incident and was remanded into custody. Police charged him with attempted murder and ABH.

Lincolnshire Police said he was “charged following an investigation into an incident where a woman in her 50s suffered puncture wounds and a man in his 20s suffered burns”.

Hough confirmed his full name, date of birth and address during a court hearing at Lincoln Magistrates Court on October 29, where it was mentioned that there had been a family row with his estranged wife.

No pleas were entered to the charge of attempted murder and a further linked charge ABH. There was also no application made for bail.

The case was adjourned for a hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on Monday, December 6.

It was decided that between now and that date Hough will be remanded into custody, with the grounds of remand being a fear of further offences being committed.