Hope for village pub which has been closed for years

A long-standing village pub could be brought back into use after several years.

The Bay Horse in Garthorpe is likely to be divided into a smaller pub, a shop and apartments under new plans.

The Shore Road pub dates back to at least 1852 but has been closed for several years.

Now the plans offer hope that locals can once again enjoy a drink at the village’s only pub.

It would be targeted at the surrounding community rather than becoming a ‘destination pub’ and would offer takeaway.

Council officers have recommended that the plan to open a “more viable and manageable” pub than the previous Bay Horse be approved.

A ground-floor shop would be created, which would be the only one in Garthorpe. Plans include accommodation for the landlord and two more two-bedroom apartments.

The Bay Horse survived plans to demolish it in favour of a restaurant and B&B rooms in 2014.

The latest application, which has been submitted by Berkshire-based company RJE Planning & Developments, will go before North Lincolnshire Council’s planning committee next week.

It states: “The public house will be provided on the same site, which is located in the centre of the settlement, inside the development boundary, close to residential properties.

“The existing public house has however been condensed to provide a more viable and manageable business which is more suited to a community pub.

“It is not proposed that it will be a ‘destination’ pub but rather serve those in the local community.”

However, the plans have been opposed by some members of the community.

Garthorpe and Fockerby Parish Council have objected saying the plans “are not in keeping with the character of the village” and there is “unsafe access” to the site.

A resident warned that lack of parking for staff and customers meant “the only option is for cars parking on the road which is not viable.”

Council officers have recommended that the scheme be given the go-ahead.