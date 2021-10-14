How much each Lincoln Imp Trail sculpture sold for at auction
The auction raised money for charity
The auction for the sculptures on this year’s Lincoln Imp Trail raised £128,000 for charity partner St Barnabas Hospice, with one Imp proving to be the star seller of the show.
The 31 statues which were on display around Lincoln throughout the summer, as well as one in Skegness, were put under the hammer for a special farewell event at Lincoln Cathedral on Lincolnshire Day, October 1.
The trail, organised by Lincoln BIG, was very popular with people out and about in Lincoln, though it did have some difficult moments to deal with, namely the damage to several sculptures throughout the trail.
The most spent on an imp at the auction was £10,000 for A Little Lucky, closely followed by £8,000 for both The Folklore Imp and the Lincolnshire Imp.
In total the auction raised £128,000 for the Lincoln Imp Trail’s charity partners St Barnabas Hospice, as Ian Walter from JH Walter auctioned off each magnificent sculpture for ticket buyers who were keen to own a piece of modern Lincoln history.
Are you a proud new owner of one of the sculptures? Get in touch with us at [email protected].
Here is a breakdown of what each Imp sold for at the auction, with all photos from John Aron for The Lincolnite.
1: The Legend of the Imp – £8,000
Designed by Sian Bristow
Sponsored by Nicholsons Chartered Accountants
2: City Trail Imp – £3,500
Designed by Mel Langton
Sponsored by Lincolnshire Society of Architects
3: And The Adventure Begins – £7,500
Designed by Eleanor Hancock
Sponsored by University of Lincoln
4: Lincoln Footie Imp – £3,000
Designed by Mik Richardson
Sponsored by Lincoln BIG / Lincoln City Football Club
5: The Running Imp – £2,000
Designed by Sian Bristow
Sponsored by Running Imp
6: Past Echos – £3,000
Designed by Jem Dunn
Sponsored by Stagecoach East Midlands
7: Yellow Belly – £3,000
Designed by Inspiratori Art
Sponsored by Cornhill Quarter
8: Celestial – £3,000
Designed by Inspiratori Art
Sponsored by LEAP and Investors in Lincoln
9: Imp-Entertainment – £3,000
Designed by Deven Bhurke
Sponsored by Bottomley Distillers
10: Harlequin Imp – £2,000
Designed by Melanie Clare
Sponsored by New Theatre Royal
11: Lincolnshire Imp – £8,000
Designed by Jon Garside
Sponsored by Daniel Charles Construction
12: The Legend of the Imp – £4,000
Designed by Jemima Cholmondeley-Smith
Sponsored by St Marks Shopping Centre
13: Post IMPressionist – £4,000
Designed by Susan Webber
Sponsored by Ruddocks
14: RAF Legends – £4,000
Designed by Sue Hetfield
Sponsored by Lincoln Digs
15: Community Imp – £2,500
Designed by Sian Bristow
Sponsored by Lincolnshire Live
16: Majestic Imp – £3,000
Designed by Lizzie Mason
Sponsored by Saul Fairholm
17: Girls Can – £2,000
Designed by Rosie Ablewhite
Sponsored by Girlguiding in Lincolnshire
18: Frozen Beauty – £3,500
Designed by MrASingh
Sponsored by Lincoln Business Club
19: The Winding Roads of Lincolnshire – £2,500
Designed by Eleanor Hancock
Sponsored by Lincoln College
20: The Folklore Imp – £8,000
Designed by Carolyn Short
Sponsored by St Barnabas Hospice
21: Imp-Dangered – £4,500
Designed by Frizzy Haych Creative
Sponsored by Just Audi VW
22: A Little Lucky – £10,000
Designed by Caroline Greyling
Sponsored by Chestnut Homes
23: Voyage of Discovery – £3,000
Designed by Rose Bowskill
Sponsored by Lincoln Cathedral
24: IMPenetrable – £2,000
Designed by Mik Richardson
Sponsored by Lincs Archiving Solutions
25: Arcimpboldo the Healthy Imp – £3,500
Designed by Sue Guthrie
Sponsored by The Lincoln Hotel
26: Wishing Imp – £4,500
Designed by Lissie Art
Sponsored by Lincolnshire Freemasons
27: Steam Explorer – £4,000
Designed by Rosie Ablewhite
Sponsored by Jacksons Workwear Rental Ltd
28: Woodland Imp – £4,000
Designed by Donna Newman Eden-designs
Sponsored by Branston Potatoes
29: Screen Legends – £2,000
Designed by Rosie Ablewhite
Sponsored by GAME Engineering Ltd
30: Forest Imp – £2,000
Designed by Lissie Art
Sponsored by City of Lincoln Council
31: Lincoln Vik-Imp – £3,500
Designed by Deven Bhurke
Sponsored by Lincolnshire Coastal BID
32: Blank – £2,500
A fresh faced design, somewhat of a blank canvas for the new owner to do as they please.