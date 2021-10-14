How much each Lincoln Imp Trail sculpture sold for at auction

The auction for the sculptures on this year’s Lincoln Imp Trail raised £128,000 for charity partner St Barnabas Hospice, with one Imp proving to be the star seller of the show.

The 31 statues which were on display around Lincoln throughout the summer, as well as one in Skegness, were put under the hammer for a special farewell event at Lincoln Cathedral on Lincolnshire Day, October 1.

The trail, organised by Lincoln BIG, was very popular with people out and about in Lincoln, though it did have some difficult moments to deal with, namely the damage to several sculptures throughout the trail.

The most spent on an imp at the auction was £10,000 for A Little Lucky, closely followed by £8,000 for both The Folklore Imp and the Lincolnshire Imp.

In total the auction raised £128,000 for the Lincoln Imp Trail’s charity partners St Barnabas Hospice, as Ian Walter from JH Walter auctioned off each magnificent sculpture for ticket buyers who were keen to own a piece of modern Lincoln history.

Are you a proud new owner of one of the sculptures? Get in touch with us at [email protected].

Here is a breakdown of what each Imp sold for at the auction, with all photos from John Aron for The Lincolnite.

1: The Legend of the Imp – £8,000

Designed by Sian Bristow

Sponsored by Nicholsons Chartered Accountants

2: City Trail Imp – £3,500

Designed by Mel Langton

Sponsored by Lincolnshire Society of Architects

3: And The Adventure Begins – £7,500

Designed by Eleanor Hancock

Sponsored by University of Lincoln

4: Lincoln Footie Imp – £3,000

Designed by Mik Richardson

Sponsored by Lincoln BIG / Lincoln City Football Club

5: The Running Imp – £2,000

Designed by Sian Bristow

Sponsored by Running Imp

6: Past Echos – £3,000

Designed by Jem Dunn

Sponsored by Stagecoach East Midlands

7: Yellow Belly – £3,000

Designed by Inspiratori Art

Sponsored by Cornhill Quarter

8: Celestial – £3,000

Designed by Inspiratori Art

Sponsored by LEAP and Investors in Lincoln

9: Imp-Entertainment – £3,000

Designed by Deven Bhurke

Sponsored by Bottomley Distillers

10: Harlequin Imp – £2,000

Designed by Melanie Clare

Sponsored by New Theatre Royal

11: Lincolnshire Imp – £8,000

Designed by Jon Garside

Sponsored by Daniel Charles Construction

12: The Legend of the Imp – £4,000

Designed by Jemima Cholmondeley-Smith

Sponsored by St Marks Shopping Centre

13: Post IMPressionist – £4,000

Designed by Susan Webber

Sponsored by Ruddocks

14: RAF Legends – £4,000

Designed by Sue Hetfield

Sponsored by Lincoln Digs

15: Community Imp – £2,500

Designed by Sian Bristow

Sponsored by Lincolnshire Live

16: Majestic Imp – £3,000

Designed by Lizzie Mason

Sponsored by Saul Fairholm

17: Girls Can – £2,000

Designed by Rosie Ablewhite

Sponsored by Girlguiding in Lincolnshire

18: Frozen Beauty – £3,500

Designed by MrASingh

Sponsored by Lincoln Business Club

19: The Winding Roads of Lincolnshire – £2,500

Designed by Eleanor Hancock

Sponsored by Lincoln College

20: The Folklore Imp – £8,000

Designed by Carolyn Short

Sponsored by St Barnabas Hospice

21: Imp-Dangered – £4,500

Designed by Frizzy Haych Creative

Sponsored by Just Audi VW

22: A Little Lucky – £10,000

Designed by Caroline Greyling

Sponsored by Chestnut Homes

23: Voyage of Discovery – £3,000

Designed by Rose Bowskill

Sponsored by Lincoln Cathedral

24: IMPenetrable – £2,000

Designed by Mik Richardson

Sponsored by Lincs Archiving Solutions

25: Arcimpboldo the Healthy Imp – £3,500

Designed by Sue Guthrie

Sponsored by The Lincoln Hotel

26: Wishing Imp – £4,500

Designed by Lissie Art

Sponsored by Lincolnshire Freemasons

27: Steam Explorer – £4,000

Designed by Rosie Ablewhite

Sponsored by Jacksons Workwear Rental Ltd

28: Woodland Imp – £4,000

Designed by Donna Newman Eden-designs

Sponsored by Branston Potatoes

29: Screen Legends – £2,000

Designed by Rosie Ablewhite

Sponsored by GAME Engineering Ltd

30: Forest Imp – £2,000

Designed by Lissie Art

Sponsored by City of Lincoln Council

31: Lincoln Vik-Imp – £3,500

Designed by Deven Bhurke

Sponsored by Lincolnshire Coastal BID

32: Blank – £2,500

A fresh faced design, somewhat of a blank canvas for the new owner to do as they please.