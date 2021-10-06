Humber Bridge to close overnight on Saturday to repair Storm Ciara damage

The Humber Bridge, one of the biggest suspension bridges on the planet, will close for all traffic and pedestrians overnight on Saturday to allow for vital works to take place.

The work will take place from 9pm on Saturday, October 9 to 7am on Sunday, October 10, and involves changing two bearings at the Barton end of the bridge after Storm Ciara hit the UK in February 2020.

It will prompt the bridge to close for all traffic, pedestrians and cyclists, as work would be impossible with vehicles or people on the Humber Bridge.

Despite this, emergency service vehicles will be able to cross over the bridge during repair works, while other users are encouraged to either reschedule non-essential journeys or set aside more time to travel via Goole.

The bearings in question connect the bridge deck to the towers and help to carry the weight of the bridge and traffic at the same time, which allows the bridge to move in response to wind and temperature.

80mph winds hit the 2.22km structure during Storm Ciara last year, which prompted the suspension bridge to close for just the second time in its history.

After months of investigation and preparation, the maintenance works are now ready to take place this weekend, and will involve lifting up the road deck to replace the bearings.

Andrew Arundel, chief operating officer at the bridge, said: “Now the long period of investigation work has been carried out and the extent of the problem identified, it is essential we carry out the necessary maintenance work at the earliest opportunity.

“The weekend of the 9th has been selected because the weather is sufficiently good for us to be able to complete the works.

“Although we appreciate it will always be inconvenient to some users to close the bridge at any time, by closing overnight on a weekend, we hope to minimise the disruption caused.

“We’re confident the works can be completed in a single night so the bridge should reopen as normal at 7am on Sunday morning.”