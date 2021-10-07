In pictures: Lincoln College students graduate at Cathedral
A big well done to everyone!
Lincoln College students, and their family and friends, gathered for two graduation ceremonies at Lincoln Cathedral on Wednesday.
They were the first ‘live’ graduation ceremonies since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, so included students who graduated last year but were unable to attend a physical event due to restrictions.
Dignitaries and representatives of local employers and organisations also attended the ceremony. Guests included Paul Burrows, CEO of prominent employer Kryptokloud, and Lincoln MP Karl McCartney, who both gave speeches to those in attendance.
Brandon Chapman, who graduated in Mechanical Engineering, said: “I’m really happy to have graduated, especially at Lincoln Cathedral, such a magnificent building. It was really nice to see everyone and I’m really proud of myself and all my friends who also graduated.”
Gemma Elliott, who graduated after completing Level 5 CIPD Human Resource Management, said: “It’s really nice to be graduating – it’s something I’ve always wanted to do – wear the cap and gown!”
Alex Parkes, who also graduated in Level 5 CIPD Human Resource Management, said: “Graduating has been really good – it’s got to be up there with one of the top moments so far in my lifetime.”
Gary Headland, Lincoln College Group CEO, said: “Graduation Day is such an important day for our higher education students. We were so pleased to be able to celebrate the day with them with a wonderful ceremony at the beautiful Lincoln Cathedral and the subsequent reception in the grounds of our magnificent Castle.
“The City of Lincoln is such an amazing place to study, live and work. Our higher education and higher skills provision is an incredibly important aspect of what we deliver to meet the needs of our local and regional employers, in line with our mission of being ’employer led; producing a highly skilled and productive, local workforce’. Congratulations to all of our students who graduated.”
Lincoln College is still recruiting students to study on its degree courses this year.