Six women ‘slapped on the bottom’ by cyclist in Lincoln
All incidents happened on Monday afternoon and evening
Six women have allegedly been slapped on their bottoms by a man riding a bike in the west end area of Lincoln, prompting a police investigation.
The first incident happened at around 4.30pm on Monday, October 4 while a woman was walking along Newland Street West.
The other incidents happed on Newland Street West and Wellington Street, with the latest reported at 7.40pm that evening.
On each occasion the cyclist is said to have ridden to close to them and assaulted them by slapping them really hard on their bottom.
Detective Inspector Andy Wright-Lakin, CID, Lincoln, said: “I’m grateful to the women who have called us to tell us of their experience. We are listening.
“It’s completely unacceptable and we will be doing all we can to investigate who this and identify who this man is as soon as we can. We have a number of lines of enquiry which we are working on right now.
“Our community can help by providing any information they have. This, along with any CCTV footage or dashcam footage, will help to build a picture.
“I don’t want this to happen to anyone else and appeal for anyone with information to get in touch.”
Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident 152 of October 5.
Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.