Lincoln mum petrified of heights takes on charity skydive

A Lincoln mum who has been scared of heights for her whole life will face her fear when she takes on a charity skydive next month.

Zoe Sheridon, who works as the activities lead at Tennyson Wharf Care Home near Lincoln, is raising money for mental health charity MIND.

She told The Lincolnite: “I’ve had the fear of heights my whole life. As a child I was petrified of even walking across a small bridge over a pond or the gaps between stairs. The fear is just as bad now.

“I think it is always good to challenge yourself. If you are prepared to face your fears it can inspire others as well. Our residents know how hard these challenges have been for me, and it has inspired them to do more things such as exercise sessions.

“I don’t think anything could prepare me for what is about to come. I am excited and really nervous, but I know the feeling afterwards will be amazing.”

“I know the moment when I’m up there and have to get out will be really hard, but I will focus on the fact it will be over and done with quickly. I want to take in the moment and enjoy the adrenaline rush.”

Zoe, her husband, and children Riley, seven, and Faye, nine, visited Arial Trail in Scunthorpe this summer. She said she spent the whole time “hugging trees and trying not to cry in front of the kids” and the ropes were “shaking so much”.

She added: “With the pandemic there has been so many stories of people who have committed suicide, lost their job and struggled with mental health and being stuck indoors.

“You see so many stories of the people that it has effected and the charity [MIND] is crying out for help and support. There is a waiting list for people to receive that support and it would be good if the support was more readily available, and fundraising can help do that.

“I have always been passionate about doing what I can to help others so even if it can help one person then it will be worth it.”

Zoe is no stranger to charity work after raising £385.50 for Guide Dogs UK when she completed a 24-hour sponsored walk around Burton Waters, Skellingthorpe, Odder and Lincoln, including Steep Hill, with her colleague Dawn Bailey in May this year.

The 29-year-old said she is not physically fit and it took her days to get over the walk in what was “one of the hardest challenges” she’s ever done, but the upcoming charity skydive on November 6 will be even tougher.

Zoe will take on her skydive challenge at Skydive Langar in Nottinghamshire and is hoping to raise £430 for MIND – donate to her fundraiser here.