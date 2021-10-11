Lincoln taxi driver arrested over sexual assault on female passenger
Police enquiries are ongoing
A 36-year-old taxi driver in Lincoln has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a female passenger by touching her legs without her consent.
The incident was reported to Lincolnshire Police at 8.45am on Sunday, October 10, and it is believed the incident happened in the early hours of that morning.
An eyewitness told The Lincolnite they saw the man being “arrested by firearms officers” on Yarborough Road at around 12.10pm on Sunday.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “A female entered a taxi and the driver was reported to have touched her legs without her consent.
“A 36-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and has been released on bail. Enquiries are still ongoing.”