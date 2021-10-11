Lincolnshire COVID cases slightly down as health bosses warn of “uncertain” winter

There were 4,906 cases of coronavirus last week as health bosses issue further warnings of an “uncertain winter”.

The latest government data showed there were 1,328 coronavirus cases, and four deaths of Lincolnshire residents confirmed over the weekend.

The seven-day total is 2.6% down on the previous week’s 5,039 cases, with two fewer deaths of Greater Lincolnshire residents in the past week.

The latest COVID stats for Lincolnshire are:

1,328 new cases of coronavirus in Greater Lincolnshire over the weekend with 935 in Lincolnshire, 136 in North East Lincolnshire and 257 in North Lincolnshire

Four further deaths of Lincolnshire residents were also recorded

Hospital data is not updated over the weekend

Nationally, cases rose to 8,154,306 while deaths increased to 137,735

Speaking to the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, the head of the Health Security Agency, Jenny Harries said the UK was facing an uncertain winter due to the combination of the flu and coronavirus.

People were at “more significant risk of death and serious illness” if they caught both viruses, she said.

“It’s a more uncertain year but I certainly would be encouraging everybody to go and get their vaccine,” she added.

“This is probably the first season where we will have significant amounts of Covid circulating as well as flu.

“People’s behaviours have changed, we are mixing more, winter weather is coming along, everybody is going into enclosed spaces.” She warned that the measures taken during the pandemic, such as social distancing had made people more susceptible. More than 40 million people in the UK will be offered a flu jab this year, including secondary school children up to the age of 16. Elsewhere on Monday, 47 further countries have been taken off the UK’s red travel list meaning fully vaccinated travellers can visit without having to quarantine on their return. They include South Africa, Mexico and Thailand.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Sunday, October 10

122,274 cases (up 1,328)

80,298 in Lincolnshire (up 935)

20,331 in North Lincolnshire (up 257)

21,645 in North East Lincolnshire (up 136)

2,361 deaths (up four)

1,729 from Lincolnshire (up four)

322 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

310 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)

of which 1,420 hospital deaths (no change)

872 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)

44 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

502 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.