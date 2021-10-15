Lincolnshire COVID cases rise 12% week-on-week
Case numbers and deaths still increasing
There have been 4,075 cases of coronavirus so far this week in Greater Lincolnshire as further investigations are launched into a testing lab which could have wrongly told 43,000 people their tests were negative.
The figure is 12.2% higher than the 3,578 cases at the same point last week. There have been 1,599 new cases since Wednesday evening’s figures.
The latest government data also shows there have been 12 deaths of Lincolnshire residents – up from seven last week – and six deaths reported at Greater Lincolnshire’s hospitals – the same as last week.
Since Wednesday’s figures, the latest COVID stats for Lincolnshire are:
- 1,599 new cases of coronavirus in Greater Lincolnshire with 1,235 in Lincolnshire, 159 in North East Lincolnshire and 205 in North Lincolnshire
- Five further deaths were recorded in the government figures including three Lincolnshire, one North East Lincolnshire and one North Lincolnshire residents
- Hospital data showed two further deaths with one at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust and one at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole Hospitals Trust
In other news, a testing centre in Wolverhampton has been suspended after an investigation by NHS Test and Trace found that 43,000 people in England and Wales may have been falsely told there COVID-19 tests were negative.
Further investigations are taking place to find out why it took so long to identify the failures at the private laboratory which were sparked by concerns when people had positive lateral flow tests, but negative follow-up PCR results from the lab between September 8 and October 12 this year.
All samples from the lab, where Immensa Health Clinic Ltd runs the testing operations, are now being sent to other labs.
Elsewhere, the latest Office for National Statistics figures showed that one in 60 people in England had COVID in the most recent week. It compares to the peak of the second wave in early January when around one in 50 was estimated to have COVID.
The UK Health Security Agency, however, has said England’s R number has held steady at 0.9 to 1.1.
It means that for every 10 people infected, they will on average infect between 9 and 11 other people.
NHS England says more than three million booster jabs have now been administered, with two in five people aged 50 and over coming forward.
Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Friday, October 15
126,349 cases (up 1,599 since Wednesday)
- 83,377 in Lincolnshire (up 1,235)
- 20,908 in North Lincolnshire (up 205)
- 22,064 in North East Lincolnshire (up 159)
2,373 deaths (up five)
- 1,736 from Lincolnshire (up three)
- 325 from North Lincolnshire (up one)
- 312 from North East Lincolnshire (up one)
of which 1,426 hospital deaths (up two)
- 875 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up one)
- 44 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)
- 1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)
- 506 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up one)