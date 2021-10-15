A17 Holdingham Roundabout works ‘on track’ to finish in December
There will be some road closures next month
Improvement works at the A17 Holdingham Roundabout are on track to be completed by the end of the year, Lincolnshire County Council promised, as final touches are added to the road development scheme.
The project to widen Holdingham Roundabout and reduce congestion in the area began in February, with a view to completing the roadworks and reopening the roundabout this December.
It is still on track to be completed within this time frame, weather permitting, after all but one of the roundabout’s legs were resurfaced.
Remaining works will now see new traffic signals installed at the roundabout, as well as new drainage, street lights, kerning and traffic monitoring cameras, as well as a new footway.
The £8.25 million A17 Holdingham Roundabout scheme, alongside the A17/A153 Rugby Club junction development, has been funded by North Kesteven District Council, Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership, Lincolnshire County Council and development contributors.
As part of the next stage of works, the B1518 Sleaford will close overnight for five evenings, starting Monday, November 1, lasting between 7.30pm and 5.30am.
The diversion route for this closure will be via the B1517 / A15 North and vice versa.
Cllr Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “Our works to Holdingham Roundabout are going incredibly well – and, if the weather agrees with us, we’ll have it fully back open, before Christmas with the new traffic signals in operation.
“Recently, Eurovia has finished laying new road surfacing at all of the roundabout’s legs, apart from one.
“The only leg left to do is the B1518 Sleaford, which was pushed back slightly due to wet weather. Instead, we’re now planning to finish surfacing this area overnight during the first week of November.
“We’ve also identified some additional sections of the A15 Bourne leg that need to be surfaced, so the team will also be coming back overnight in the coming weeks to carry out that work, dates to be confirmed.”
Mr Davies continues: “Once fully re-opened, people traveling in and around Sleaford should experience safer, smoother journeys and shorter travel times – something that will benefit tens of thousands of people each day.”