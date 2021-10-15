Lincolnshire leaders pay tribute to Essex MP stabbed to death
Sir David Amess was stabbed as he met constituents
Lincolnshire dignitaries have paid tribute to Southend West MP Sir David Amess following his death on Friday.
The Conservative MP was reportedly stabbed as he met constituents at a regular surgery in Leigh-On-Sea, and a 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Police have recovered a knife and have said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.
Mr Amess’ death comes just five years after the murder of Jo Cox in 2016.
The Jo Cox Foundation, the charity set up in memory of the MP, has already said it was “horrified” by the stabbing.
Sir Edward Leigh, Gainsborough’s Conservative MP, took to Twitter to say: “Devastated at the cruel loss of my friend David with whom I entered Parliament together 38 years ago.
“We stood shoulder to shoulder on many campaigns. He only wanted to serve kindly the people of Essex. He will be greatly missed.”
In Lincolnshire, former Labour Lincoln MP Karen Lee said: “So sad to hear about Sir David Amess who I worked alongside in Westminster on the APPG for Fire Safety & Rescue.
“He was of course on the benches opposite, but was always friendly and kind. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, RIP.”
Absolutely dreadful news that MP David Amess has died from his injuries. I thought after JO Cox’s senseless murder that people would recognise that the use of language in politics had to change. It hasn’t and another person serving his community has paid the ultimate price.
— Colin Davie (@ColinDavie1) October 15, 2021
Conservative leader of South Holland District Council Lord Gary Porter wrote that he was “shocked and saddened”. “I was one of David’s Vice Chairman on an APPG,” he said.
“A considerate and compassionate man , who cared deeply for other people, my thoughts are with his family and friends. Please every MP stay vigilant and stay safe.”
The worst possible news. So saddened to hear of the death of Sir David Amess MP….stabbed while attending a constituency surgery. Whatever your politics a very sad day for politics and democracy. https://t.co/RcBTU5jXvh
— Craig Leyland (Cllr) Leader Eldc (@craigjleyland) October 15, 2021
Mr Amess had been MP for Southend West since 1997 and first entered parliament in 1983. The 69-year-old had been meeting constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church.
He left behind four daughters and a son.
This is terribly sad news, thoughts are with his family. Rest in peace. https://t.co/OSYdG11nyy
— Kelham Cooke (@KelhamCooke) October 15, 2021
Labour’s City of Lincoln Council Ric Metcalfe said the death was “a shocking event” and a “reminder of the risks people in public life are now exposed to”.
“On behalf of all at City of Lincoln Council, we send our sincere condolences to his family and friends.”