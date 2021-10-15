New Grimsby town centre cinema plans move ahead
But it won’t be ready until 2025
An operator for the new cinema for Grimsby town centre has been provisionally agreed, but it is not known whether this is a national chain or an independent provider.
The new multi-screen cinema and market hall are part of a £27 million project to rejuvenate the town centre. The multi-year project will hopefully see construction finished around mid-2025.
Details have emerged in council documents of the behind-the-scenes progress in the long awaited-project.
Some £17.2 million has been provided by the national Future High Streets Fund, with North East Lincolnshire Council and Freshney Place to both contribute £5 million.
A report for cabinet says that terms have been provisionally agreed with an operator to take over the cinema.
The project is currently in the legal and early design phase.
The current timeline anticipates a planning application will be submitted and decided upon within the next 12 months.
If it is granted, the demolition of the Old Market Place, Bull Ring Lane and the former BHS are scheduled to begin in late 2022, lasting around a year.
The two-year construction phase is set to be completed around the middle of 2025.
The council says that the project is essential to the regeneration of the town centre.
“The £17.28m grant award provides a significant investment opportunity in the heart of the town and is an essential element of the Council’s regeneration plans which will contribute to an enhanced experience for residents and visitors,” a report for cabinet says.
Quarterbridge, a specialist firm in market development, have been brought on board the project.
The council is acting as the lead developer, in partnership with Freshney Place.
It warns that an increase in the price of construction materials caused by global supply chain issues could affect the project, although costs will be continuously reviewed.
All market traders have been informed of the scheme, and will be consulted as planning continues.
The update on the development of the Future High Streets fund will be presented to Cabinet on Wednesday, October 20.