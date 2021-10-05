Lincolnshire LEP Conference returns to the Showground
The official launch of the new UK Food Valley
The Greater Lincolnshire LEP Annual Conference returns to the Lincolnshire Showground on Tuesday, November 2.
Taking centre stage will be the official launch of the new UK Food Valley, an ambitious project to create a top 10 global food cluster in Greater Lincolnshire, with the potential to create an additional £2bn of GVA (gross value added) and 11,000 jobs by 2030.
The conference will also highlight the LEP’s impact ten years after its creation, provide an update on progress on the levelling up agenda, and highlight Greater Lincolnshire’s game-changing
While Covid-19 precautions will be in place at the EPIC Centre at the Showground, visitors can expect the same mix of keynote speakers, expert panel discussions and networking opportunities.
The LEP’s Annual General Meeting will also take place during the day.
Pat Doody, Chair of the Greater Lincolnshire LEP, said: “As we begin to get used to the new normal it’s fantastic to be inviting people to a live event once again, and we’re looking forward to seeing everyone next month.
“There’s been a huge amount of interest in the conference, which clearly shows that people have an appetite for live events and are keen to hear about positive developments at the LEP.
“We’ve been extremely busy during the pandemic, supporting businesses through this challenging time and helping to co-ordinate the Covid-19 response.
“But we’ve also been making plans for the future, and we’ll providing an update at our annual conference.
“Projects like the UK Food Valley, the Humber Freeport and the expansion of our low-carbon and clean energy economy are really exciting, and I would urge you to book your ticket to avoid disappointment.”
The Greater Lincolnshire LEP Annual Conference takes place from 8.30am until 1pm on Tuesday, November 2. Register for your free ticket to the conference by visiting the Eventbrite page.