Lincolnshire sees COVID infection surge as 607 cases recorded on Tuesday

There were 607 new cases of coronavirus in Greater Lincolnshire on Tuesday, as several districts are back in the top 100 for infection rates.

Infection rate data released on Monday showed North Lincolnshire was now the fourth highest authority for infections with a rate of 699.9 per 100,000 population. Last week it was 26th highest. The England average is 339.6.

However, where two weeks ago Greater Lincolnshire’s councils were below the 100th highest mark, five authorities now sit on or above it.

West Lindsey, which last week was 205th highest has seen a spike in the last seven days, bringing it now to 56th and an infection rate of 493.8.

Meanwhile, South Kesteven has gone from 175th to 74th with an infection rate of 464.3 per 100,000 population.

Both East Lindsey and South Holland District Councils are also in the top 100, however, where ELDC has risen from 191st to 95th, South Holland has instead moved down the chart from 81st to 100th on the dot.

Two other authorities to move down the table are North East Lincolnshire and Lincoln. However, North East Lincolnshire is the only one of the two to see a decrease in its infection rate from 348.9 to 329.4.

The latest COVID stats for Lincolnshire are:

607 new cases of coronavirus in Greater Lincolnshire on Tuesday with 410 in Lincolnshire, 51 in North East Lincolnshire and 146 in North Lincolnshire

One further death of a North East Lincolnshire resident

Hospital data, reported two new hospital deaths with one at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust and one at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole

On Monday, 595 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Greater Lincolnshire with 413 in Lincolnshire, 59 in North East Lincolnshire and 123 in North Lincolnshire. No deaths were reported

Nationally, cases rose by 33,869 while deaths increased by 166

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the latest data supports sticking to “plan A” for England going into winter. Mr Johnson told LBC Radio: “We have got to be humble in the face of nature and we have got to recognise that the disease, or a new variant or another pandemic, could always hit us. “The data that I see at the moment is very clear that we are right to stick to plan A, which is what we are on.” He said he wanted to encourage people back to work “in the normal way”. The current path will see a reliance on booster jabs and test and trace systems to get the most vulnerable through the winter. However, the government has previously confirmed it has a “plan B” which would include compulsory masks, social distancing and other measures. Latest figures from the Department for Education have estimated that around 204,000 children did not attend school due to COVID last Thursday – up from 122,000 the previous week. Data shows that 89.5% of students were in class on 30 September, compared with 91.9% on 16 September. Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) member Professor Neil Ferguson has said more needs to be done to speed up vaccinations for children and booster jabs. He told Sky that there was not much “headroom” for rising cases before the NHS becomes “heavily stressed”.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Tuesday, October 5

118,570 cases (up 607)

77,726 in Lincolnshire (up 410)

19,581 in North Lincolnshire (up 146)

21,263 in North East Lincolnshire (up 51)

2,351 deaths (up one)

1,720 from Lincolnshire (no change)

321 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

310 from North East Lincolnshire (up one)

of which 1,416 hospital deaths (no change)

869 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)

44 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

502 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.