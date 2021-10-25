Mablethorpe Co-op getting £1.5m makeover with new Boyes store

It should be ready in December

Over £1.5 million will be spent on a makeover to transform Mablethorpe’s Co-op shop, including the addition of a new Boyes home and family department store.

The shop on Seacroft Road will remain open during the 12 week programme of works, which will transform the 17,000 square foot store.

The works will finish ready for an official relaunch at the beginning of December 2021.

The Co-op store runs on 100% renewable electricity and supports 55 local jobs with Boyes.

This is the first time Co-op has partnered with Boyes and it is currently advertising for new positions within the store.

Students in Mablethorpe who are TOTUM cardholders – the new name for NUS extra – will receive a 10% discount of groceries at the Co-op.

Co-op will also introduce online home delivery and click & collect of groceries through its own online shop.

Kevin Ferguson, Co-op Store Manager, said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to invest in Mablethorpe, the store will be completely transformed over the coming weeks with a fresh new layout, range and choice, not to mention added services including our Post Office, Co-op’s own online shop operating from the store for the first time, and the inclusion of a new Boyes store, which we are confident will prove to be a very popular addition – the team is very excited.

“We would like to thank our customers for their patience as we continue to stay open during the works, and we are really looking forward to our relaunch in December.”

Lynn Riches, Boyes Regional Manager, said: “Boyes are extremely excited about being part of the Mablethorpe community, bringing our range of crafts, DIY, homewares and clothing to more people.

“We’re delighted to be working with the Co-op and to be joining them as part of their investment and transformation of this store. We look forward to opening and meeting new customers.”