Lincoln police chase man and find knife in his underwear

Drugs and £2.5k in cash were also seized

A 21-year-old man has been charged by police after a knife was recovered from his underwear, while drugs and around £2,500 in cash also seized.

Whilst patrolling the city centre on Saturday, PCs Wray and McDowell spotted what they believed was a drug deal.

The CCTV cameras were unable to pick the suspect up, but the route he took through town brought him out right in front of the officers’ van.

After being informed he was going to be searched, Louis Mendy tried to flee the scene and a foot chase through the city centre followed.

Once he was caught, a quantity of drugs were found in his backpack. Mendy, of Church Drive in Lincoln, was arrested and charged with one count of possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

He was also charged with one count of possession of an offensive weapon in a pubic place after a knife was recovered from his underwear. Drugs and around £2,500 in cash were then found after a search of his property.

Mendy has since been released on bail and will appear at Lincoln Magistrates Court on November 10.

PCs Wray and McDowell later assisted response officers “who have been stretched to their limit and beyond tonight (Saturday)”, arresting people for GBH, public order and other violent offences.

Lincolnshire Police’s Sergeant Mike Templeman said ‘some people need to grow up’ as he hit out at late night revellers.

Meanwhile, police also said they arrested a man with a considerable quantity of suspected Ketamine and complimented the staff at Home nightclub on their processes and policies to ensure the safety of customers.