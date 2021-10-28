Mablethorpe’s first Tesco superstore now open

Mablethorpe’s first large Tesco superstore opened on Thursday.

The 20,000 square foot superstore created 115 new jobs in the coastal town and seven colleagues joined the team after completing the regeneration programme working with People Plus England.

The supermarket will be open 7am-11pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am-4pm on Sundays.

It is also part of Tesco’s Community Food Connection (CFC) which takes surplus food, that is still fit for use, and donates it daily to local groups and food banks to help those who need it most in the community.

Tesco presented three charities and community programmes – Mablethorpe Primary Academy, Furnichurch, and Springwell Community Learning – with special grant donations of £1,000 each at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new supermarket on Friday, October 28.

Liz Stewart, Store Manager, said: “We are incredibly proud to support these very special local charities and to have presented them with the community grants today. We know this money will make a real difference to the groups.

“We are extremely excited to have opened our Mablethorpe superstore. The new store offers the local community a brilliant service, Changing Places Facility, F&F clothing and a broad range of products, as well as available free-to-use EV charging points. We look forward to welcoming our first customers.”