Two men caught with Ketamine in Lincoln nightclubs

Two men were cautioned last weekend after being caught in possession of ketamine in Lincoln, with police praising clubs and bars for putting measures in place to combat the increase in spiking incidents.

Officers on patrol in the city centre were called to reports of a man believed to be in possession of Ketamine at Home nightclub just after midnight on Saturday, October 23.

Police praised Home for their proactive approach and for having some of the most stringent processes and policies in place.

Following a search, a 20-year-old man was given a caution for possession. He was also arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and released under investigation.

Officers on patrol in the city centre at 2.17am on Sunday, October 24 were alerted to reports of a man in possession of drugs at The Scene in Lincoln after someone reported being unwell.

A 21-year-old was given a caution for the possession of Ketamine and was given a caution.

Lincoln Police said in a social media post: “Clubs and bars in the city are putting every possible measure in place to combat the increase in spiking incidents being reported.

“Credit to the staff at Home nightclub who may have some of the most stringent processes and policies in place to ensure the safety of the customers.

“Thanks to their proactive approach on Saturday, October 23 a male was arrested with a considerable quantity of suspected Ketamine.

“The venues and ourselves will continue to work tirelessly to make the night time economy as safe as possible and everything that could be done is being done.”

This comes as men and women prepared to boycott bars and nightclubs in Lincoln on Wednesday evening due to concerns about the rise in ‘spiking’ incidents — with at least eight reported this month in Lincoln.

Plans were also made for safe havens that people could go to instead.