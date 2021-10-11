Man admits manslaughter but denies murder of millionaire businessman

A man has denied murder, but admitted the manslaughter of one of the UK’s richest men, Sir Richard Sutton, who was a millionaire businessman and prominent landowner in Lincolnshire.

Thomas Schreiber, of Gillingham in Dorset, pleaded guilty to Sutton’s manslaughter, but denied murder him and the attempted murder of his 65-year-old mother Ms Anne Schreiber, who was Sir Richard’s partner.

Sir Richard owned a huge amount of properties and assets, with his wealth being valued at £301 million in the Sunday Times Rich List 2020, where he ranked 435th.

The 83-year-old was stabbed to death at his Dorset mansion in April 2021. Sir Richard owned a string of top hotels in London and he had an extensive property and farming portfolio, including the Stainton Estate in Lincolnshire.

Police were called to an address in Higher Langham, near Gillingham, at 7.30pm on April 7 where Sir Richard was found with serious injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene almost two hours later and an initial post-mortem examination indicated the cause of death was stab wounds to his chest.

Ms Schreiber was airlifted to Southmead hospital in Bristol at the time before her son was arrested by police around three hours after a 999 call in Hammersmith, west London.

He also pleaded guilty to driving a Range Rover dangerously on the A303, A4 and M3.

The judge, Mr Justice Garnham, remanded him in custody and a murder trial is due to begin on November 29.