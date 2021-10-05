Man dies in A16 Louth crash
Only his car was involved
A 30-year-old man has died after a crash on the A16 Grimsby Road in Louth on Monday evening.
The collision involved a dark grey VW Golf and was reported to Lincolnshire Police at 9.10pm on Monday, October 4.
The driver of the VW Golf sadly died.
Police attended the scene and closed a section of the A16 near to the turn off for Brackenborough Lawn.
The road did not reopen again until around 6am on Tuesday, October 5.
Lincolnshire Police are urging anyone who may have seen this car before the collision, or any witness, to contact them on 101.