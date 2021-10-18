Man on trial over Lincolnshire pilot and footballer Emiliano Sala death crash

Cycling star Ben Swift retained his national road race title on the final day of the 2021 National Road Championships in Lincoln on Sunday.

The Team Ineos Grenadiers rider fought hard all day in numerous breakaway groups to secure another year in the famous red, white and blue jersey, having first won the crown in Norwich in 2019.

Fred Wright and Ethan Hayter took second and third place respectively. A total of 129 riders started the men’s race including the three previous winners Mark Cavendish, Connor Swift and, this year’s winner Ben Swift.

Wright did however win the Under-23 men’s race, with Lewis Askey and Leo Hayter finishing in second and third respectively – the full results can be found here.

Swift, who won the men’s elite race, said: “I was really looking forward to the race, I’ve enjoyed my time for sure in this jersey. It gives you that extra motivation for sure, it was something that I really wanted to keep and luckily, I’ve got another eight months in it.”

Pfeiffer Georgi won the elite women’s race earlier in the day, coming from a strong 12-rider group that went clear on the first ascent of the Michaelgate climb. Josie Nelson and Joscelin Lowden finished in second and third place respectively.

Georgi also won the Under-23 women’s race, with Nelson once again finishing second and Anna Shackley took third place.

She said: “I honestly can’t believe it. I was just crossing the line shaking my head. Just realising that I get to wear the [national champions] jersey for a year, that was pretty special.”

The first event was the time trial and took place in Tealby on Thursday, October 14. Brothers Ethan and Leo Hayter took both the elite and under-23 titles respectively, while Anna Henderson and Anna Shackley were also crowned national champions – see the time trial results here.

Friday’s focus was the circuit race with Lincoln’s Jo Tindley securing a solo victory, while Ethan Hayter claimed his second title in as many days following his win in the time trial.

The National Championship Sportive and Newells Michaelgate Hill Dash were held on Saturday, October 18.

Calum Brown won the men’s event at the Michaelgate Hill Dash with Monica Greenwood taking the women’s title. The Junior Men’s and Women’s event were won by Samuel Howes and Shona Mosley respectively. The Youth Men’s and Women’s events were won by Callum Evans and Georgia Lancaster respectively.

Dan Ellmore, from Rapha Lincoln Grand Prix, told The Lincolnite: “We are incredibly pleased with how the events ran this weekend and the huge support received from the city in terms of sponsorship to make the events happen and the crowds out cheering the riders on.

“We have TV highlights on Monday [October 18] at 7pm on ITV4 for the Circuit Race and Time Trials then ITV4 at 7pm on Tuesday for the Road Races and this will be a great advert for the city. The event is estimated to bring in close to £2 million to the city in economic terms.”

See our full gallery from Sunday below

Saturday’s National Championship Sportive