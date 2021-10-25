Man ‘spat in the face’ of pub staff twice after being ejected

An man allegedly twice spat in the face of a member of staff outside a Lincoln High Street pub.

The incident took place outside The Shakespeare at around 12.20am on Saturday, October 16.

The man is said to have spat at the staff member after he had been ejected from the premises.

He is described as 5’5″ with dark hair and he was wearing a tracksuit.

Police launched an appeal on Monday, October 25 to help identify a man, who they believe can help with their enquiries.

Anyone who recognises the pictured man, or who can help with the investigation, should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting the incident number 21000608327 of October 16.

Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.