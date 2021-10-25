Festive Food & Gift Fair returns to Lincolnshire Showground
Unique presents and tasty treats
Get ready to shop for unique presents and handmade crafts whilst eating delicious treats when the Lincolnshire Food & Gift Fair returns to the Showground next month.
It will be be open to the public on Saturday and Sunday, November 27 and 28. The opening hours are 9am-5pm on the Saturday and 9am-4pm on the Sunday, while car parking is free.
The 20th Lincolnshire Food & Gift Fair will feature more than 150 exhibitors, children’s activities in Santa’s Workshop, and The Lincolnshire Kitchen with top chefs and producers sharing their top tips.
There will also be live performances from a number of talented local choirs, while there will also be various delicious hot food stands.
Advance tickets are on sale now priced at £5 per person (plus booking fee) and children under five can enter for free – buy tickets here.