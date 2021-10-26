New vet surgery opening in Lincoln Carlton Centre
Opening this week
Family-run The Pet Vet will open a new surgery at the Carlton Centre in Lincoln on Friday.
The ribbon to officially open the new 5,500 square foot independent surgery will be cut by members of Lincoln City Football Club at 2.30pm on Friday, October 29. Local animal charities and businesses, and even the fire service, will attend the opening day.
The Lincoln surgery is fully equipped with seven consultation rooms, three operating theatres, a dental theatre, and imaging suite, separate dog and cat words, and vast amounts of parking.
The Pet Vet already has established surgeries in Barnsley, Doncaster, and Rotherham, with Lincoln part of a plan to expand across the region. The surgeries are all equipped with the latest technology, including CT scanning capabilities.
In addition to general practise and preventative healthcare, The Pet Vet also offers advanced care in orthopaedics, soft tissue surgery and dentistry.
The Lincoln surgery is offering all new customers a free first consultation and half price vaccinations until the end of 2021.