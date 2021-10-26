Next phase of 200-home Boston development submitted for final approval

The third phase of a 200-home development in Boston has been submitted for final approval by the council.

Chestnut Homes has asked Boston Borough Council to give the go ahead to a further 70 homes off Wyberton Low Road. If they are successful, it will leave only 22 homes to go to finish the major development project known as Heron Park.

The development will see a mixture of one-three bedroom homes with the majority being two storey homes, but some bungalows also placed next to neighbouring properties in the north eastern corner. A third of the site will be public open space.

In documents submitted to Boston Borough Council, the applicant said: “The proposals follow the principles of the approved masterplan… will create a strong sense of place, and will deliver a locally inspired housing development where people will want to live.”

The site will be accessed from a road created in the first phase of the development.

The Heron Park masterplan was approved at outline stage in 2018 with 71 homes in the first phase given permission to go ahead.

Phase two, for 32 homes on the site has also since been given the go ahead and a further application for five homes is being considered.

So far, 103 out of 120 homes requested to be classed as “affordable” have been provided within the development and Chestnut Homes says that if they cannot find suitable Registered Providers in this phase the next 22-home plan will still be able to meet the last 17 homes asked for in the Section 106 agreement.