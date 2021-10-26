North and North East Lincolnshire COVID rates plateau

Some neighbourhoods are still much higher than others

Covid rates in northern Lincolnshire are remaining steady despite rises in many other parts of the country.

However, some neighbourhoods are still much higher than others.

In the latest figures, Laceby Acres & Wybers Wood was the area with the highest rate in North East Lincolnshire (671 per 100,000.)

Scartho in Grimsby was the lowest (132 per 100,000) according to the government’s official map.

North Lincolnshire’s highest area was Goxhill (822 per 100,000) while Scunthorpe North was the lowest (244 per 100,000).

North East Lincolnshire’s overall rate is 366 cases per 100,000 residents, which is up two per cent on the previous week.

However, North Lincolnshire’s is 407 per 100,000, which is a 17 per cent decrease.

Here are the individual rates for each neighbourhood in our area.

North East Lincolnshire

Cleethorpes Beacon Hill – 340 per 100,000

Cleethorpes Haverstoe – 144 per 100,000

Cleethorpes North– 317 per 100,000

Cleethorpes West – 132 per 100,000

Great Coates & The Willows – 313 per 100,000

Grimsby East Marsh – 626 per 100,000

Grimsby West Marsh – 344 per 100,000

Holme Hill – 132 per 100,000

Humberston – 267 per 100,000

Immingham & Habrough – 307 per 100,000

Laceby Acres & Wybers Wood – 671 per 100,000

Laceby, Healing & Stallinborough – 455 per 100,000

Littlefield North – 385 per 100,000

Littlefield South & Grange – 357 per 100,000

New Clee – 414 per 100,000

New Waltham – 132 per 100,000

Nunsthorpe – 357 per 100,000

Scartho – 132 per 100,000

Sidney Park – 198 per 100,000

Waltham & East Ravendale – 385 per 100,00

Wellow – 424 per 100,000

Weelsby & Old Clee – 423 per 100,000

Yarborough – 460 per 100,000

North Lincolnshire

Barnetby, Ulceby, and Killingholme – 294 per 100,000

Barton-upon-Humber – 543 per 100,000

Brigg & South Ferriby – 520 per 100,000

Broughton & Appleby – 520 per 100,000

Burton-upon-Stather, Alkborough & Gunness – 485 per 100,000

Crowle & Keadby – 359 per 100,000

Epworth & Bracon – 452 per 100,000

Goxhill, Barrow & New Holland – 822 per 100,000

Kirton & Hibaldstow – 535 per 100,000

Messingham & Scawby – 296 per 100,000

Scunthorpe Ashby – 299 per 100,000

Scunthorpe Berkeley – 401 per 100,000

Scunthorpe Bottesford – 330 per 100,000

Scunthorpe Central & Crosby – 407 per 100,000

Scunthorpe Central Park – 321 per 100,000

Scunthorpe Frodingham – 363 per 100,000

Scunthorpe Lakeside – 248 per 100,000

Scunthorpe Lincoln Gardens – 328 per 100,000

Scunthorpe North – 224 per 100,000

Scunthorpe Westcliff – 297 per 100,000

Scunthorpe Yaddlethorpe – 333 per 100,000

Westwoodside, Haxley & Owston Ferry – 374 per 100,000

Winterton & Winteringham – 526 per 100,000