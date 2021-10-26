North and North East Lincolnshire COVID rates plateau
Some neighbourhoods are still much higher than others
Covid rates in northern Lincolnshire are remaining steady despite rises in many other parts of the country.
However, some neighbourhoods are still much higher than others.
In the latest figures, Laceby Acres & Wybers Wood was the area with the highest rate in North East Lincolnshire (671 per 100,000.)
Scartho in Grimsby was the lowest (132 per 100,000) according to the government’s official map.
North Lincolnshire’s highest area was Goxhill (822 per 100,000) while Scunthorpe North was the lowest (244 per 100,000).
North East Lincolnshire’s overall rate is 366 cases per 100,000 residents, which is up two per cent on the previous week.
However, North Lincolnshire’s is 407 per 100,000, which is a 17 per cent decrease.
Here are the individual rates for each neighbourhood in our area.
North East Lincolnshire
Cleethorpes Beacon Hill – 340 per 100,000
Cleethorpes Haverstoe – 144 per 100,000
Cleethorpes North– 317 per 100,000
Cleethorpes West – 132 per 100,000
Great Coates & The Willows – 313 per 100,000
Grimsby East Marsh – 626 per 100,000
Grimsby West Marsh – 344 per 100,000
Holme Hill – 132 per 100,000
Humberston – 267 per 100,000
Immingham & Habrough – 307 per 100,000
Laceby Acres & Wybers Wood – 671 per 100,000
Laceby, Healing & Stallinborough – 455 per 100,000
Littlefield North – 385 per 100,000
Littlefield South & Grange – 357 per 100,000
New Clee – 414 per 100,000
New Waltham – 132 per 100,000
Nunsthorpe – 357 per 100,000
Scartho – 132 per 100,000
Sidney Park – 198 per 100,000
Waltham & East Ravendale – 385 per 100,00
Wellow – 424 per 100,000
Weelsby & Old Clee – 423 per 100,000
Yarborough – 460 per 100,000
North Lincolnshire
Barnetby, Ulceby, and Killingholme – 294 per 100,000
Barton-upon-Humber – 543 per 100,000
Brigg & South Ferriby – 520 per 100,000
Broughton & Appleby – 520 per 100,000
Burton-upon-Stather, Alkborough & Gunness – 485 per 100,000
Crowle & Keadby – 359 per 100,000
Epworth & Bracon – 452 per 100,000
Goxhill, Barrow & New Holland – 822 per 100,000
Kirton & Hibaldstow – 535 per 100,000
Messingham & Scawby – 296 per 100,000
Scunthorpe Ashby – 299 per 100,000
Scunthorpe Berkeley – 401 per 100,000
Scunthorpe Bottesford – 330 per 100,000
Scunthorpe Central & Crosby – 407 per 100,000
Scunthorpe Central Park – 321 per 100,000
Scunthorpe Frodingham – 363 per 100,000
Scunthorpe Lakeside – 248 per 100,000
Scunthorpe Lincoln Gardens – 328 per 100,000
Scunthorpe North – 224 per 100,000
Scunthorpe Westcliff – 297 per 100,000
Scunthorpe Yaddlethorpe – 333 per 100,000
Westwoodside, Haxley & Owston Ferry – 374 per 100,000
Winterton & Winteringham – 526 per 100,000