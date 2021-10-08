Lincoln College opens new £4.6m Institute of Technology
Located in one of the college’s oldest buildings
Lincoln College’s new £4.6 million Institute of Technology opened its doors to learners for the first time this autumn.
The new centre is located in one of the college’s oldest buildings – the Grade II listed Gibney building, which is now also home to GLLEP-funded Professional Skills Centre.
The £4.6 million refurbishment included £1.6 million state-of-the-art equipment. It will specialise in delivering higher technical education with a focus on STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) subjects.
It will include the study of courses from Level 4 to Level 6. This includes Electrical Engineering, Mobile, Web and Visualisation and Streaming services, Computer Automation, Internet of Things and Assistive Technology and hybrid vehicle maintenance courses for Automotive.
Mark Locking, Managing Director Education and Training at Lincoln College, said: “Lincoln College’s new IoT is delivering state of the art equipment and spaces for outstanding higher technical education delivery, enabling our learners to leave college with the skills, experience and productivity levels employers are looking for.”
The IoT is a collaboration between Lincoln College, University of Lincoln and a number of other Further Education providers across Greater Lincolnshire.
