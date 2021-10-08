Plans for even more new homes in growing Lincoln village
Concerns already raised
A developer wants to build nearly 50 new homes in a Lincoln village, according to documents submitted to West Lindsey District Council.
Lindum Homes has applied to the authority’s planning department to build 49 homes on land off Hawks Road, in Welton.
According to the application, the homes will comprise a mix of houses and bungalows for over 55s along with 12 homes classed as affordable and which will be managed by the Acis Group.
The build will form part of Beal Homes and Acis Group’s 50-home development to the south of the site.
In documents to the planning department, Lindum said the previous build showed there were “no insurmountable technical issues to developing this site”.
“The application proposal will provide a range of house types, sizes and tenures to meet identified housing needs in the local area,” they said.
“The proposed layout is well conceived with reference to integral green spaces and the management of vehicles, pedestrians and cars and the house types are founded on the principles of high quality design and materials.”
The application has already received several comments from local residents with concerns around overlooking of properties and loss of privacy.