Police ‘can’t stop illegal cyclists’ in Scunthorpe town centre

Police ‘unable to stop illegal cyclists’ that are putting pedestrians at risk

Scunthorpe police are finding it impossible to stop anti-social cyclists who take to pedestrian areas, a councillor has claimed.

Councillor Lorriane Yeadon says that during a recent tour of Scunthorpe high street, police witnessed 50 cyclists breaking the rules in less than an hour – but were only able to stop two boys.

The North Lincolnshire councillor has raised questions about how upcoming fines on cyclists will be issued by council officers.

Police say that most cyclists did dismount when challenged, but they are aware of the issues and patrol the area reguarly.

A Public Service Protection (PSPO) will give officers the power to hand £1,000 fines to anyone cycling in a pedestrian area.

However, the Town ward councillor said that she feared they would have trouble catching offenders.

Councillor Yeadon told a full meeting of North Lincolnshire Council about the problems facing the high street.

“On a recent walkabout with police in the town centre, we saw about 50 cyclists go past in the space of 40 minutes,” she told the council.

“Police attempted to stop many of them.

“The only people that they were successful in talking to were a pair of 9 and 10 year-old youngsters, who were nonplussed.

“Cyclists on the high street could easily bump into pedestrians and cause a really bad accident.

“I worry that with the new PSPO, if cyclists won’t stop police then will they stop for council officers?”

A statement from Humberside Police said: “We are working with our partners at North Lincolnshire Council and other stakeholders to address the issue.

“As such, our officers recently hosted a ward walk with local councillors. During the patrol, officers did witness a number of people contravening the no cycling prohibition.

“Officers stopped and engaged with most, who then dismounted and were advised appropriately, but some others did ride past at speed.

“We believe our response was proportionate and in line with public safety, which is always at the forefront of our minds.”

Inspector Richard Mirfin said: “We take a proactive approach to tackling these issues and educating people on the impact their actions can have on their community.

“Everyone should feel safe in their community and we are working closely with our partners to ensure this is the case.”

The PSPO is set to be introduced later this month, and will prohibit a wide range of nuisance and anti-social behaviour across North Lincolnshire.

Councillor Rob Waltham, leader of North Lincolnshire Council, said that the measures in the PSPO would help to make the area safer.

“I am pleased that our proposals on new measures to tackle anti-social behaviour and enviro-crime have won the support of local residents,” he said.

“There are some areas where inconsiderate people behave in ways which we should not put up with. These new powers will give the council and the police a new tool to tackle this inconsiderate behaviour with fines of up to £1,000.”