Rejection-bound plans to build 200 new homes in Stamford withdrawn at the last minute

Plans to build more than 200 new homes in Stamford, due to be rejected, have been withdrawn at the last minute.

South Kesteven District Council’ planning committee was told the latest news about the Uffington Road application from Vistry Partnerships, Cross Keys Developments, Wm Morrisons and New River Retail during its meeting on Thursday.

Officers had recommended turning down the application and said the proposal was “of poor quality design and layout, falling well short of an acceptable standard” and that it “failed to suitably reflect the gateway location to the town”.

The new homes would have included a mixture of one and two-bedroom apartments and two to four-bedroom houses. The plans would also see 136 of the properties (64%) allocated as affordable.

Objections from Stamford’s town council and civic society along with several residents had raised concerns over the impact on local infrastructure, noise and light, drainage and highways.

Prior to their withdrawal, the applicants said the proposals would contribute towards the demand for housing in the area and said it would connect pedestrian links, create access to public transport, and incorporate existing green infrastructure.