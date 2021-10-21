Residents evacuated after suspected arson attack at Lincoln YMCA
There was a fire in one of the bedrooms
A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire at Lincoln YMCA.
The building on St Rumbold’s Street had to be evacuated after a fire in one of the bedrooms at around 10.50am on Thursday, October 21.
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue has launched a fire investigation and police are also looking into the incident.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “People were evacuated from the building and a scene guard was put in place. No-one was injured.
“A 44-year-old was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent. Investigations are ongoing.”
An eyewitness, who wished to remain anonymous, told The Lincolnite that she saw one police van, two police cars, and two fire engines at the scene. She said the fire alarm went off just after 10am and residents and staff were allowed back in at 11.25am.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said: “Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were called at 10.50am on October 21 to accommodation on St Rumbold’s Street where there was a fire in one of the bedrooms and the building was evacuated. A crew from Lincoln North and a crew from Lincoln South attended.
“The fire was primarily out on their arrival so crews used water to dampen down. A fire investigation is under way.”