Road closures and key info for Sunday’s Lincoln 10k
Taking place this weekend
It’s nearly time for entrants to pull out their running shoes as the ASDA Foundation City of Lincoln 10k returns this Sunday, but there will be some disruption due to road closures in place for the event.
The race starting on Riseholme Road attracts thousands of runners every year. This year’s race begins at 10am on October 31 for both seasoned runners and also fancy-dressed fundraisers and beginners looking for fun.
Run For All is working in partnership with city of Lincoln Council to deliver the event. The event will require the closure of roads and road junctions, as well as the suspension of a number of Traffic Regulation Orders between 4pm on October 30 and the same time on the day of the event.
See the full road closure list here
Route map
Event timings
7am – Event car parks open
9am – Race office opens
9.45am – Baggage store truck leaves and relocates to event village. The race warm up is also at this time
10am – City of Lincoln 10k begins
10.30am – The winner is expected to finish by this time
There will also be a team of pacers on the day. They will be pacing at five-minute intervals between 40 minutes and 1.5 hours.
Event facilities
- The Race office is located in Yarborough Leisure Centre car park and will be open between 12pm-3pm on Saturday and from 9am on Sunday
- Baggage store – You can drop your baggage here at the Yarborough Leisure Centre car park before 10.40am. After the run, you can collect your baggage from the store in Westgate car park opposite the event village
- Drink stations – bottled water is available on the course and at the finish. Competitors are advised to ensure that they consider the effects of dehydration
- Support & entertainment – a variety of performers will be on hand to keep you motivated around the course
- Charity village – The Asda Foundation City of Lincoln 10k is partnered to several local and national charities. The painter charities will be on hand to meet and greet the runners, as well as raising awareness of their work
- First aid – personnel will be on hand to help at regular intervals on the course with fixed first aid stations located near to the water stations. In addition, there will be a first aid unit and recovery area located near to the finish
- Food and drink – there are a number of bars and cafes in the area that will be sure to welcome spectators and participants
- Parking – information regarding parking can be found here