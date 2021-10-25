Time for change: Bus station info booth will return as a watch shop

A former tourist information office at Lincoln Bus Station – used to serve takeaway from the coffee shop next door during the pandemic – will become a watch repair shop.

Shaun Redfearn, who currently runs Full Circle Books at Lincoln’s Central Market, is one of the retailers having to leave the building as part of the City of Lincoln Council’s plans to refurbish the facilities.

Instead, he will be looking to reopen in the now-defunct information office at the bus station as The Watchman, supplying watch batteries, straps and other accessories.

Mr Redfearn said he had “come to terms” with having to leave the market, but said about the move: “I’m looking forward to it.”

An application has been made to the City of Lincoln Council for a change of use.

During the pandemic the Grand Coffee House, which is situated next door, used the booth to sell take-away food and drink.

The information centre was opened inside the newly-built bus station in 2018 following a £3million investment in a new Transport Hub for the city.

It was originally staffed by members of the council’s customer services team. A spokesman for the authority, however, said it was only ever intended to be a short-term introduction to the bus station.

The council spokesman said: “The reception desk was something we incorporated into the bus station when it first opened.

“It was intended to be used for a limited time period to issue bus passes, answer queries and deal with customer enquiries about council services.

“The desk closed at the beginning of 2020 and we are delighted to have found a tenant who we believe will provide a useful service and prove to be a positive addition to the bus station.”