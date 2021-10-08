Santa’s Grotto returns to Lincoln shopping centre next month
11 weeks until Christmas!
Every child will receive a present when they visit Santa and his elves at a grotto inside Lincoln’s Waterside Shopping Centre from next month.
The grotto will be open between Saturday, November 27 and Christmas Eve, 11am to 5pm (4pm on Christmas Eve), Monday to Saturday, and 10.30am to 4.30pm on Sundays. It is located on the Waterside level close to New Look and Superdrug.
This year you will need to book your visit to see Santa either online here or by using the QR code, which will be displayed outside the grotto.
Tickets are priced at £6 with a 50p booking fee, and there will be an opportunity to purchase additional personalised items.
Only one family will go into the grotto to see Santa at any one time. The centre will also be offering people the opportunity to sanitise their hands before and after visiting Santa.
The Waterside Shopping Centre, which was opened by Princess Diana in 1992, will have several late-night shopping evenings in the run up to Christmas. It will be open until 8pm on November 18 and December 16 and 23, as well as until 7pm on December 2, 3, 4 and 9.
Centre manager Dean Cross told The Lincolnite: “We are delighted to bring it back again for another festive year in Lincoln.”