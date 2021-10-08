Santa’s Grotto returns to Lincoln shopping centre next month

The return of big and fantastic firework displays in and around the city will create a lot of excitement in November.

The Lincolnite has put together a list of displays to look out for to celebrate Bonfire Night this autumn.

If your display is not on the list and you’d like it to be added, please email full details to [email protected].

Autumn Lights – Lincolnshire Showground

The popular Autumn Lights fireworks display is returning to the Lincolnshire Showground on November 6, with fire and glow entertainers, street food and drink, as well as a funfair.

The fireworks display will be choreographed to music alongside hot air balloons glowing in the night sky.

Where: Lincolnshire Showground

When: Saturday, November 6 (2pm-9pm)

Cost: £45-£55 per car – buy tickets here

See more information here.

Back With A Bang – Sincil Bank

Fireworks will be back at Lincoln City’s Sincil Bank stadium for the first time since 2019 with a fun evening of family entertainment on November 4.

There will also be live music and entertainment, including from the cast of New Theatre Royal Lincoln’s Christmas panto Beauty & the Beast, and a chance to meet the Lincoln City first team.

Where: Lincoln City’s LNER Stadium

When: Thursday, November 4 (from 5pm, display at 8pm)

Cost: Adults £6, concessions £4, family £18, with discounts for Imps Gold/Gold + Members – buy tickets here.

Lincoln Rugby Club fireworks display

Lincoln Rugby Club in Nettleham will host a fireworks display with fun for all the family – fairground rides, candy floss, a sparkler pit, large inflatable slide and bouncy castle.

There will also be pizzas, burgers, hotdogs and a sweet stall at the family-friendly event.

Where: Lincoln Rugby Club, Lodge Lane, Nettleham

When: Friday, November 5 (gates open 6pm, display at around 7pm)

Cost: £5 per person or family tickets for £15 (two adults, two children). It is advised to book in advance, but tickets can also be bought on the day. Buy tickets here.

Firework Spectacular at Sir Francis Hill

The annual firework event will return with a bang at Sir Francis Hill Community Primary School for its 25th year, on November 5.

Fireworks, fairground rides and food will be available at the event described by the school as “a great night out for all the family at one of Lincoln’s most popular firework events”.

Where: Sir Francis Hill Community Primary School, Bristol Drive, Lincoln

When: Friday, November 5 (5.30pm-8pm)

Cost: Adults £5, children £3, family tickets also available and prices vary. People can purchase tickets here in advance or pay at the gate on the day.

Harmston Young Farmers Bonfire Night

The free annual family bonfire and firework night held by Harmston Young Farmers’ club for the village and the wider community returns this autumn.

There will be hot food, a licensed bar, sparkler zone, and a rousing performance by The Sleaford Concert Band.

Where: Harmston Village, LN5 9SN

When: Wednesday, November 3 (starts 6pm, fireworks at 7.30pm)

Cost: Free entry, but donations will be collected throughout the evening for a chosen charity.

See more information about the event here.

Sturton by Stow bonfire and fireworks

The annual firework spectacular will return to the Sturton by Stow recreation field

There will be food and drink stalls, as well as glow sticks sold by Sturton Youth Club. The event will help raise money for the local recreation field, FOSSA and Sturton by Stow Youth Club.

Tickets will be available from mid-October from Sturton General Stores and Sturton Primary School, with limited tickets available on the gate.

Where: Sturton Recreation Field, LN1 2BU (parking available at the school and Bradshaws)

When: Saturday, November 6 (gates open at 5.30pm)

Cost: Adults £6, under-14s £4, under-3s free. Family ticket (two adults and two children) £18 if purchased in advance.

See full information here.

Bassingham bonfire night

The fireworks event in the village of Bassingham will return for the first time in four years, for families and anyone who still loves a traditional bonfire night.

Tickets can be purchased from Greens of Bassingham corner shop and The Bugle Horn pub, with a limited number available on the gate on the night.

Where: A field in Bassingham near LN5 9JU

When: Saturday, November 6 (starts at 7pm with fireworks at 7.20pm & 7.45pm)

Cost: Adults £3, under-16s £2, under-4s free.

RAF Waddington will also be hosting a fireworks display on Wednesday, November 3. It is only open to military personnel and will be taking place on base, but the local community will likely be lucky enough to see the display from their homes as per previous years.

Elsewhere in the county, the popular Enchanted Lights event returns to Stourton Estates in Baumber near Horncastle between November 4 to 6.

An alternative evening’s entertainment to a traditional bonfire or fireworks night, including the trees and arboretum lit up with coloured lights, toasting marshmallows on specially designed mini fire-pits, and more – see more information and buy tickets here.