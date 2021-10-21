October 21, 2021 12.24 pm

Scunthorpe landlord fined £100 over rubbish-filled garden

The rubbish is now being cleared
The landlord was fined over the rubbish-filled garden. | Photo: North Lincolnshire Council

A landlord in Scunthorpe has been fined £100 after ignoring two warnings to clean up a rubbish-filled garden.

A Community Protection Warning was served on the empty house on Smith Street in Scunthorpe last year. This was followed by a Community Protection Notice.

The landlord cleared up the property, but did not check up on it as regularly as the notice, served under the Anti-Social Behaviour Act, required.

The house was monitored by North Lincolnshire Council enforcement officers and a fixed penalty notice of £100 was issued, which has since been paid. The rubbish is now being cleared.

The council said: “North Lincolnshire Council has a zero-tolerance policy towards rubbish and enforcement officers have a wide range of powers, including fines for anyone caught dropping litter, fly-tipping, not disposing of rubbish properly or paying un-registered operators to take it away.

“Anyone witnessing littering or fly-tipping is urged to take photos or video footage and upload them to the portal on the council website, where the evidence will be used to pursue those responsible.”

