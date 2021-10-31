Soggy but worth it! Lincoln 10k 2021 results and gallery

More than 2,500 people took part in the 2021 Lincoln 10k on Sunday, October 31. The heavy rain didn’t dampen the spirits though, with plenty of cheers for the thousands of runners through the city circuit.
The first man to finish the race was Ronny Wilson in 30min18sec, closely followed by fellow Lincoln Wellington Athletic Club member Lucian Allison at 30min36sec. Third was Jordan Skelly of the Gainsborough & Morton Striders in 30min38sec.
The first woman in the lead (overall no10) was Abbie Donnelly, also of Lincoln Wellington Athletic Club, in 33min20sec. Fellow club runner Sophie Wallis was second, timing 35min39sec and Georgina Weston of the Rotherham Harriers was third at 36min25sec.
In the
wheelchair race, Callum Hall was first in 28min7sec, shortly followed by Tiaan Bosch at 28min20sec.
See the full ASDA Foundation Lincoln 10k results
Photographer John Aron captured the images from the Lincoln 10k for The Lincolnite, including some of the amazingly brave runners in fancy dress.
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing
Ctrl+Enter.