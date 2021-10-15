Trebles wants to play more music outdoors, but neighbours unimpressed with noise
Not everyone is having a blast
A Lincoln bar is asking the City of Lincoln Council to extend the hours it can perform music outdoors — but neighbours say test events held recently at Trebles have proved too noisy.
Himesh Patel has had several temporary event licences previously, allowing the Saltergate venue to host both “DJ style” events in the club’s outdoor area until 1am on Wednesday nights, and would now like to make the situation permanent.
But Eleanor Bryan, who lives nearby with her house mates, has outlined issues where music was “excessively loud”.
Despite meetings with the manager which resulted in the turning off of one speaker and reduced bass, she said it had been “impossible to sleep” and had later “went right back to how it was before”.
“The noise levels far exceed the club’s regular noise levels – even in comparison with Friday and Saturday nights – as their DJ is outside and all the speakers are outside,” she wrote.
“We live in the city centre so we expect there to be noise, but this level… is obscene and unnecessary considering the small amount of people in the venue and the fact that it’s on a weekday.”
She added that even when the residents “try to have an early night” they were woken up.
“This is not sustainable as we live in a professional house share and we all work,” she said.
No objections to the application have been raised by Lincolnshire Police or the City of Lincoln Council’s Noise Pollution to the temporary events — however the latter has confirmed it is investigating a further complaint.
The team plan to monitor the premises to decide whether a noise nuisance is taking place.
In the application Mr Patel said the club would “continue to promote what we already have in place” with door supervisors and management present to promote the four licensing objectives – which include the prevention of public nuisance.
He has also asked the council to remove a number of “outdated” public entertainment licence conditions.
Mr Patel has been contacted for comment but had not responded by the time of publication.