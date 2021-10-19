Unidentified body found at Grimsby train station
Officers are working to identify the person
A body has been found at Grimsby Town train station and British Transport Police officers are trying to identify the person, but the death is not being treated as suspicious.
Officers were called to the station at 5.35am on Saturday, October 16 following reports of a casualty.
Paramedics also attended, but sadly the person was pronounced dead at the scene.
A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “Officers are continuing to work to identify the person and inform their next of kin.”