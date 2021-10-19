Vaccine hubs opening to children aged 12-15 in bid to “ramp up” jabs
Youngsters continue to be highest infected but lowest jabbed
The government will open up national vaccine hubs to 12-15-year-olds this half-term, as 644 positive tests are recorded in Greater Lincolnshire on Tuesday.
Tuesday’s figure is 25% lower than the 863 cases at the same point last week.
The latest government data also shows four deaths of Greater Lincolnshire residents, while one new deaths was reported at Greater Lincolnshire’s hospitals.
The latest COVID stats for Lincolnshire are:
- 644 new cases of coronavirus in Greater Lincolnshire with 495 in Lincolnshire, 73 in North East Lincolnshire and 76 in North Lincolnshire
- Four deaths were recorded in the government figures including three Lincolnshire residents and one North Lincolnshire resident
- Hospital data showed one further death at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust
Health secretary Sajid Javid has confirmed today that the national vaccine booking service will be opened up to children aged 12-15. It is part of efforts to “ramp up” the programme.
“To make the most of half-term next week, we will now be opening up the national booking service to all 12 to 15-year-olds to have their COVID vaccinations in existing national vaccination centres, which will offer families more flexibility,” said Mr Javid.
“I think it is important that anyone who is invited as eligible for a vaccine, including young people, that they do come forward and take up that offer.”
It comes as MPs debate extending coronavirus legislation by renewing the Coronavirus Act 2020, which gives the government emergency powers – including shutting down businesses and detaining COVID-positive or at-risk individuals.
Mr Javid told ministers there was “huge pressure” on the NHS and that it was facing a “particularly tough” winter.
The news comes as the latest data for Lincolnshire shows West Lindsey is currently the area with the fifth highest infection rate nationally with a rate of 743.4 per 100,000 population.
Greater Lincolnshire as a whole has seen a rise in infection rates and, on average, sits above the England average of 424 per 100,000 population.
In Lincolnshire, the infection rates for those aged 10-14 is 2,879.3 per 100,000 population while for 15-19s it is 1,163. In North East Lincolnshire the figure is 1,454.3 and 834.1 and in North Lincolnshire it is 1,443.8 and 807.5.
According to the data, around 26.8% of 12-15-year-olds have been vaccinated in the county, while in North Lincolnshire the figure is 19.1% and in North East Lincolnshire it’s 22.5%.
Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Tuesday, October 19
129,308 cases (up 644)
- 85,673 in Lincolnshire (up 495)
- 21,270 in North Lincolnshire (up 76)
- 22,365 in North East Lincolnshire (up 73)
2,379 deaths (up four)
- 1,739 from Lincolnshire (up three)
- 328 from North Lincolnshire (up one)
- 312 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)
of which 1,429 hospital deaths (up one)
- 876 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)
- 44 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)
- 1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)
- 507 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up one)