Van bursts into flames on Lincoln road
Emergency services attended
Emergency services attended after a van caught fire on Outer Circle Road in Lincoln.
It is understood that the driver of the van got out safely after the incident, which happened at around midday on Thursday, October 7.
An eyewitness, who wished to remain anonymous, said they saw the van at the lights, then a burst of smoke, before flames and a loud bang. She believes the driver got out safely.
Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue were contacted, but there was no reply by the time of publication.