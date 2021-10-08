Woman hit by bus in Cleethorpes
She is seriously injured
A woman has been seriously injured after being hit by a bus in Cleethorpes.
It happened at about 4.15pm at the junction of Cambridge Street and Knoll Street on Wednesday, October 6 and police are now appealing for help to find the driver of a white Audi who may have seen the incident.
Humberside Police say the woman, a pedestrian, was taken to hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries, and would like to hear from anyone who saw either the collision itself or the vehicles prior to the collision.
Anyone with dash-cam footage showing the vehicles before the crash, should also get in touch. Call the non-emergency number, 101 quoting log 329 of Wednesday, October 6.