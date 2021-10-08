The Lincolnite becomes bronze sponsor of Lincoln City Football Club
Up the Imps!
The Lincolnite, supported by Jolt and Hairdressing Supplies Lincoln, are firmly behind Lincoln City this season after agreeing a bronze sponsorship partnership.
Stonebow Media, publishers of The Lincolnite, has been delivering local news across Lincolnshire for more than a decade with close to 800,000 monthly readers.
Supporting the community is integral to The Lincolnite being the most read news website in the county, and getting behind the Imps helps us do just that.
Jolt started as the UK arm of WebHostingBuzz. In 2015, the Lincoln-based firm underwent a management buyout to become its own UK-specific hosting services company.
Hairdressing Supplies Lincoln sells a range of professional hair and beauty products online, and it’s just expanded into a bigger unit in Witham St Hugh’s.
Daniel Ionescu, Founder and Managing Editor of The Lincolnite, said: “We love being part of the community and being able to support our city’s biggest football team.
“The Imps were so close to promotion last season and wherever they finish this time we’ll be behind Michael Appleton’s men the whole way.”
Lincoln City will return to League One action with a home match against Charlton Athletic on Saturday, October 16 (3pm kick-off) at the LNER Stadium – keep a look out for our new sponsorship banner. Up the Imps!