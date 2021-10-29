WWII ambulance driver turns 100 in Lincoln next week
Happy Birthday for next week Emily!
A Lincoln woman who drove an ambulance through the blitz in London during the Second World War will turn 100 next week.
Emily Welstead was born in Peckham London and spent the war years in the capital, driving an ambulance for over three years.
In 1944, Emily was evacuated to Corsham in Wiltshire for the birth of her eldest son Jim, because her house was damaged by a bomb exploding in her street. Emily remembers well that the ceiling in her bedroom collapsed, with shards of glass ending up inches from her on her pillow.
She moved to Lincoln from Chatham to live with her daughter Julie when her husband James died in 1984.
She still lives in with her daughter in the Birchwood area of the city today and will be awaiting her birthday message from the Queen on Tuesday, November 2.
Emily was has four children – Julie, David, Peter and Jim, with the latter living in Canada.
She has seven grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and a great granddog Socks. She enjoys spending time with her family, friends and Socks.
The 99-year-old also enjoys word puzzles, reading and spending time with family.
The whole family had planned to get together to celebrate Emily’s 100th birthday in Lincoln, but unfortunately due to the coronavirus pandemic and travel restrictions they have not been able to meet up for around two years.
Emily’s daughter-in-law Pamela Welstead told The Lincolnite: “Jim, myself and our children Kym and Steve and their families, Susan, Sabina, Corvin and Qila would like to wish Emily a very happy 100th birthday.
“We were meant to have been spending the day with her in Lincoln, but like for everyone COVID has disrupted these plans.”
Happy Birthday Emily from everyone at The Lincolnite!