Final countries removed from travel red list as 621 new COVID-19 cases in Greater Lincolnshire on Thursday

Seven destinations remain… but not for long

There have been new 621 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Greater Lincolnshire on Thursday, as the final countries are removed from red list.

The Greater Lincolnshire case figure is almost 26.5% down on the 845 cases last Thursday.

Meanwhile, Transport Secretary MP Grant Shapps confirmed the final seven countries currently on the UK’s red travel list are set to be removed from 4am, on Monday.

The latest COVID stats for Lincolnshire are:

621 new cases of coronavirus in Greater Lincolnshire with 479 in Lincolnshire, 51 in North East Lincolnshire and 91 in North Lincolnshire

Three further deaths were recorded in the government figures including two Lincolnshire and one North East Lincolnshire resident

One further death was recorded in Greater Lincolnshire Hospitals at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust

The latest government announcement means Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru and Venezuela taken off the UK’s red list.

Reports had suggested that ministers were considering ending hotel quarantine by getting rid of the list altogether, however, Mr Shapps said the category would be kept in place “as a precautionary measure to protect public health”.

He said the government was: “prepared to add countries and territories back if needed, as the UK’s first line of defence”.

Travellers arriving from a red list destination have to spend 11 nights in a quarantine hotel at a cost of £2,285.

More than 200,000 people have stayed in quarantine in hotels since February, according to the latest data.

We can also confirm that from Monday, eligible travellers from over 30 new countries and territories 🌐 including Peru & Uganda will be added to our inbound vax policy, bringing the total number of countries on this list to over 135. — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) October 28, 2021

In football news, the Premier League has announced it will relax coronavirus restrictions on clubs when the number of double-vaccinated players reaches 85%.

As of last week, 68% of players were fully vaccinated and 81% had received at least one jab.

In Lincolnshire vaccine data, young people in Lincolnshire continue to be the most COVID-19 infected but lowest vaccinated in the latest statistics, as health bosses continue to hold half-term drop-in sessions.

The latest government vaccination data shows that in Lincolnshire 35.5% of 12-15-year-olds have been vaccinated, dropping to 29.6% in North East Lincolnshire and 26.7% in North Lincolnshire. Vaccinations started for the age range on September 20.

However, around two thirds of 16-17-year olds – between 57.9-68.7% – have been jabbed in all three authorities.

A series of pop-up sessions are being held at Lincolnshire’s two mass vaccination centres during half-term to give children aged 12-15 the opportunity to get their coronavirus vaccinations.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Thursday, October 28 135,882 cases (up 621) 90,610 in Lincolnshire (up 479)

22,104 in North Lincolnshire (up 99)

23,168 in North East Lincolnshire (up 51) 2,399 deaths (up three) 1,752 from Lincolnshire (up two)

329 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

318 from North East Lincolnshire (up one) of which 1,440 hospital deaths (up one) 886 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up one)

44 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

509 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change) DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.