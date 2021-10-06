Youths with firearm attempt to steal dogs in Skegness

Police believe there were two elderly victims

Two teenagers have been charged with attempting to steal a dog and using a firearm to cause fear in Skegness.

An elderly man was approached in both Grunnill Close and Tarran Way between 10am and 11.30am on Saturday, October 2.

A 15-year-old and a 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were remanded in custody following an appearance at Lincoln Youth Court on Monday, October 4.

The two accused are due to appear for their next hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on October 11.

A second elderly victim is believed to have been cornered by thieves with a firearm, attempting to steal the victim’s dog, at around the same time in the graveyard of St Clements Church.

Lincolnshire Police issued an appeal for the second victim to come forward.

Dc Owen Prichard, who is leading the investigation, said: “We believe that there may have been another elderly man who was the victim of offenders attempting to steal his dog. We are unaware of the breed at this stage.

“We are keen to speak to this dog owner to find out what happened, or anyone who had information to assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident 179 of October 2.