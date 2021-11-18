773 new COVID cases as over half of 12-15s still unvaccinated in Lincolnshire

There have been 773 new cases of coronavirus confirmed on Thursday as just under half of all 12-15 year olds in Lincolnshire got their first dose of the COVID vaccine.

The latest case figure is 2.11% up on the 757 cases at the same point last week.

Figures released today show that 15,970 first doses of the coronavirus have now been given to 12-15-year-olds in Lincolnshire – 48.3% of the eligible population.

The latest COVID stats for Lincolnshire are:

773 new cases of coronavirus with 520 in Lincolnshire, 124 in North East Lincolnshire and 129 in North Lincolnshire

Three further deaths were recorded in the government figures with two in Lincolnshire and one in North East Lincolnshire

Hospital deaths had not been updated at the time of publication

NHS vaccination data released on Thursday revealed that 1,145,465 doses COVID jabs had now been handed out in Lincolnshire.

Of those, 550,072 were second jabs – around 87% of the total 634,453 population of Lincolnshire.

The data showed 3,807 doses given out in the past week, nearly 60% doses more than the previous week’s 2,382.

Some 567,641 people over the age of 18, and 27,244 under 18s have received their first dose. Figures also show that 15,970 first doses have now been given to 12-15-year-olds in Lincolnshire – 48.3% of the eligible population.

The figures indicate 547,791 over 18s and 2,281 under 18s have been double-dosed.

In North East Lincolnshire a total of 221,774 doses of the vaccine have been administered, with 105,963 second doses. Of those, 2,938 first doses have been given to 12-15-year-olds – 37.4% of the eligible population.

In North Lincolnshire, 247,518 doses have been handed out, with 118,222 being double-jabbed. Of those, 3,825 first doses have been given to 12-15-year-olds – 45.1% of the eligible population.

Vaccine data also reveals that there are still 34,000 adult care home staff who are not fully vaccinated.

NHS England’s figures showed that 92.5% of staff were double-jabbed – but 7.5% (34,291 people) were not.

More countries across central Europe overtook the UK in 2021 to have the highest total excess deaths since the start of the pandemic, new data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows.

Between March 2020 to June 2020, the United Kingdom had the worst total excess deaths across Europe.

However, the new data from ONS suggests that, as of June 2021, countries such as Poland, Bulgaria and the Czech Republic had higher overall levels of excess death than the UK.

More data from the ONS has also suggested that a fifth of people believe the double vaccinated do not have to do anything after coming into contact with a positive case.

Some 29% of those asked told the ONS they were either “not at all”, “slightly”, or “somewhat” confident in their understanding of the rules.

Elsewhere, research by the Imperial College London has shown a single vaccine dose is 56% effective at preventing a COVID infection in children.

The React study processed samples from more than 100,000 volunteers of all ages between October 19 and November 5.

It showed that 14 days after receiving one dose of the Pfizer jab, the risk of testing positive was reduced by 56% in young people aged between 12 and 17 years old.

The UK Health Security Agency’s weekly COVID-19 surveillance report has found case rates in the UK are currently highest amongst children aged between five and nine years old.

According to the report, there have been around 700 confirmed cases per 100,000 children in that age category.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Thursday, November 18 149,577 cases (up 773) 100,107 in Lincolnshire (up 520)

24,212 in North Lincolnshire (up 129)

25,258 in North East Lincolnshire (up 124) 2,467 deaths (up four) 1,804 from Lincolnshire (up two)

337 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

329 from North East Lincolnshire (up one) of which 1,480 hospital deaths (no change) 912 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)

44 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

523 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change) DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.