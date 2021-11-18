Safety barriers to be installed on A180 Lincolnshire from next week
Overnight closures and 40mph speed limit brought in
National Highways will start works along the A180 in North Lincolnshire to install two miles of barriers, repair drainage and upgrade road signage between the Stallingborough Interchange and Pyewipe roundabout.
The £2m scheme will begin on Monday, November 22 and is expected to be complete by the end of March next year.
The eastbound or westbound carriageway of the A180 between this stretch of road will close overnight on weekday evenings from 8pm to 6am, as well as having occasional weekend working.
Fully signed diversions will be in place with a 40mph speed limit set 24/7 in both directions to allow the work to be carried out safely.
National Highways Project Manager Steve Bishop said: “The A180 is a vital route through Lincolnshire and this essential work will improve safety for the thousands of drivers who use this road every day and create smoother journeys in the long run.
“The current barrier is coming towards the end of its life and it needs replacing.
“We are working hard to keep disruption to a minimum, but I’d urge drivers to plan their journey in advance when closures are in place. I want to thank drivers for their patience while we carry out this essential safety work.”