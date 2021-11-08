Advance booster bookings live as Greater Lincolnshire COVID cases continue to fall
There were 4,081 cases of Coronavirus last week in Greater Lincolnshire as a new advance booking system for booster jabs is launched.
The latest weekly figure is 12.7% down on the 4,677 cases at the same point the previous week.
Government data shows 24 deaths of Greater Lincolnshire residents last week, compared to 18. Meanwhile hospital data reported 12 deaths compared to nine the previous week.
The latest COVID stats for Lincolnshire are:
- 962 new cases of coronavirus over the weekend in Greater Lincolnshire with 680 in Lincolnshire, 157 in North East Lincolnshire and 125 in North Lincolnshire
- No further deaths were recorded in the government figures on Friday
More than three million double-jabbed people nationally will be invited to book their top-up jab in advance next week.
A change in government guidelines means those who received their second dose five months ago will be able to receive it as soon as they reach six months by booking ahead.
The invites next week will see 16 million invites sent out in total by the NHS.
Latest figures show more than seven in 10 people aged 80 and over have had their boosters, while almost three in five people 50 and over have had theirs.
Last week, the NHS confirmed every care home had either been visited by GP teams or has a vaccination clinic booked in the coming days and weeks.
More than 88 million vaccines have already been delivered and nine in 10 adults have had their first dose since the programme was launched in December 2020.
Dr Nikki Kanani, deputy lead of the NHS vaccination programme, said: “Thanks to the efforts of NHS staff, eight million people have received their booster already seven weeks in to the NHS booster campaign… with crucial extra protection as we head into a winter like no other.
“The booster vaccine is not simply a nice to have – it is a quick and effective way to provide us all with maximum protection from the virus.”
Those who are eligible for a booster include:
- those living in residential care homes for older adults
- all adults aged 50 years or over
- frontline health and social care workers
- all those aged 16 to 49 years with underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk of severe COVID-19 (as set out in the green book), and adult carers
- adult household contacts of immunosuppressed individuals.
Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Sunday, November 7
142,026 cases (up 962)
- 95,056 in Lincolnshire (up 680)
- 22,941 in North Lincolnshire (up 125)
- 24,029 in North East Lincolnshire (up 157)
2,432 deaths (up six)
- 1,776 from Lincolnshire (up three)
- 334 from North Lincolnshire (up two)
- 322 from North East Lincolnshire (up one)
of which 1,455 hospital deaths (no change)
- 896 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)
- 44 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)
- 1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)
- 514 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)